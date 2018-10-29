Suspect in Kvitová attack goes on trial

The suspect in the Petra Kvitová attack has gone on trial at the regional court in Brno. The 33-year-old man is charged with assault over a knife attack in 2016 on the two-time Wimbledon champion.

The attacker gained entry into her Prostějov apartment by posing as a maintenance worker. He held a knife to her throat and in the scuffle to break free Kvitová suffered deep cuts to her playing left hand. She was rushed to hospital for surgery and it took her over five months to recover.

If found guilty, the man could face up to 12 years in jail. Kvitová herself was not present at the hearing.