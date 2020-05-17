Broadcast Archive

Survey: two thirds of Czechs ordered restaurant food during state of emergency

Ruth Fraňková
17-05-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Two-thirds of Czechs supported their favourite restaurants by ordering food during the state of emergency, according to a survey conducted by the agency Up Czech Republic among more than 500 respondents.

Over 40% of consumers ordered take-aways or home deliveries, most of them on a weekly basis, suggests the survey. Restaurants and pubs were allowed to reopen their outdoor spaces as of Monday, May 11. The interiors are due to reopen on May 25.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 