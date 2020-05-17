Survey: two thirds of Czechs ordered restaurant food during state of emergency

Two-thirds of Czechs supported their favourite restaurants by ordering food during the state of emergency, according to a survey conducted by the agency Up Czech Republic among more than 500 respondents.

Over 40% of consumers ordered take-aways or home deliveries, most of them on a weekly basis, suggests the survey. Restaurants and pubs were allowed to reopen their outdoor spaces as of Monday, May 11. The interiors are due to reopen on May 25.