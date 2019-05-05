Survey: Two thirds of Czech employees negatively impacted by labour shortage

Nearly two thirds of Czech employees can feel the negative impacts of the ongoing labour shortage, according to a survey carried out by the Up ČR agency. Increased workload and more frequent overtimes are among the most common downsides of low unemployment. As a result, over 40 percent of Czech employees are considering changing jobs, suggests the survey.
The unemployment rate in the Czech Republic dropped in March to 3 percent, which is the lowest jobless rate since last November, with the number of unemployed people decreasing to 227,000.
Study shows major divide between Czech Republic’s depth of EU integration and public attitudes towards Europe
Fifteen years of Czech EU membership – a debate
“Czexit” cheerleader Tomio Okamura rallies help of far-right leaders Le Pen, Wilders ahead of EU elections
Little-known hero Doreen Warriner honoured in Prague: “She did something amazing, but she didn’t seek recognition”
15 years after accession - what is the deal with Czech Euroscepticism?