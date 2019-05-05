Survey: Two thirds of Czech employees negatively impacted by labour shortage

Nearly two thirds of Czech employees can feel the negative impacts of the ongoing labour shortage, according to a survey carried out by the Up ČR agency. Increased workload and more frequent overtimes are among the most common downsides of low unemployment. As a result, over 40 percent of Czech employees are considering changing jobs, suggests the survey.

The unemployment rate in the Czech Republic dropped in March to 3 percent, which is the lowest jobless rate since last November, with the number of unemployed people decreasing to 227,000.