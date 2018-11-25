Survey suggests 60 percent of Czechs don’t trust PM Babiš

Six in 10 Czechs do not trust the country’s prime minister, Andrej Babiš, suggests a poll conducted by the Kantar CZ agency for Czech Television published on Sunday. The survey indicates that 37 percent of Czechs do trust the ANO chief.
The poll also suggests that most Czechs were not in favour of President Miloš Zeman’s pledge to give Andrej Babiš another chance to form a government if he lost a no-confidence vote tabled by the opposition. In any event, Mr. Babiš’s cabinet survived Friday’s vote.
Czech PM at centre of new scandal over his son’s shocking revelations
November 17 – The Czech Republic’s unofficial protest day?
Embattled Czech prime minister fighting for his political future
Czech property price rises slow – but not in Prague
PM's son claims he was forcibly detained in Crimea by his father’s associates