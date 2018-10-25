Survey: seven out of ten Czechs against daylight saving time

Seven out of ten Czechs are in favour of abolishing daylight saving time, suggests a survey carried out by the STEM agency released on Thursday.

According to the survey, 44 percent of respondents would prefer to stay on summer time throughout the whole year instead of changing the clocks in spring and autumn. The European Commission announced earlier this year that it would recommend that EU states abandon the practice of switching times, since most EU citizens were in favour of the move.

Daylight saving time ends in the Czech Republic this Sunday at 3AM, when the clocks go back one hour to Central European Time.