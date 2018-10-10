Survey: Only 15 percent of Czech employees do unpaid volunteer work

Only 15 percent of Czechs are involved in unpaid volunteer activities – the lowest percentage among 34 countries surveyed in the latest Workmonitor Global Survey by the staffing advisory company Randstad.

Alžběta Honsová, marketing manager at Randstad's local branch, said 51 percent of Czechs consider volunteer work to be important and 67 percent of them say they would volunteer if given paid leave from their jobs to do so.

Forty-one percent of Czechs surveyed said their employer actively supports at least one charity initiative, but only 7 percent were given paid leave to volunteer for a charity activity or organisation.