Survey: One in five Czech medical students hope to work abroad

About a fifth of medical students, especially men, hope to leave the Czech Republic for work after finishing their studies, a survey by the Health Care Institute shows.

A third of those who would like to work abroad say they would go for a decade or more, according to the survey, presented at a press conference on Wednesday. Higher pay is the main motivating factor.

The Institute’s last such survey, taken in 2017, showed one in four medical students were looking to leave the country after graduation.