Survey: Nearly 4 in 10 Czechs forgoing summer holiday

About 39% of Czechs will not go take a holiday this summer, according to a survey conducted by the Profesia.cz server.
About 23% of respondents said they will take their entire holiday abroad, while 16% said they would combine short trips abroad with days off in the Czech Republic.
The study also indicates that 11% of people plan to spend their entire holidays in the Czech Republic, and hope to take advantage of long weekends.
