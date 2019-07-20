Survey: Nearly 4 in 10 Czechs forgoing summer holiday

About 39% of Czechs will not go take a holiday this summer, according to a survey conducted by the Profesia.cz server.

About 23% of respondents said they will take their entire holiday abroad, while 16% said they would combine short trips abroad with days off in the Czech Republic.

The study also indicates that 11% of people plan to spend their entire holidays in the Czech Republic, and hope to take advantage of long weekends.