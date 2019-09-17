Survey identifies six classes in Czech society

Czech society is divided into six social classes that differ in terms of resources and status, suggests a newly released survey produced by Czech Radio in cooperation with sociologists. The report found that around a third of Czechs belong in two types of upper middle class, while three types of lower middle class account for almost half the population. The remaining 18 percent belong to an impoverished class, the survey indicates.

The two kinds of upper middle class include the wealthy (22 percent) and cosmopolitans (12 percent), who have less money but strong social contacts and skills.

The lower middle classes are the traditional proletariat (14 percent), the endangered (22 percent), who have seen a downturn in their wealth, and a class who own property and have connections in their localities (12 percent).