Survey: Half of Czech households set no family budget

Almost half of Czech households do not set a family budget, and one-third set no money aside at the end of the month, according to a STEM / MARK survey by for the consumer lender group Home Credit.
Six out of ten households have a loan of some kind. One-third have a mortgage, one-fifth regularly carry over credit card debt, according to the survey.
Recent studies have shown that Czechs are borrowing more but missing payments or defaulting less, due to the low unemployment rate and steady economic growth.
Olga Lomová: Western misconceptions could let China export much of its system and ultimately contribute to our enslavement
Hitler no ‘gentleman’, but court rules Czech state need not apologize for president’s claim Ferdinand Peroutka said so
Bertha von Suttner – Prague-born peace campaigner whose ideas on cooperation and disarmament continue to have lasting effect
Czechia now ahead of Spain in GDP per capita, but still below EU average
Prague City Hall terminates memorandum with e-scooter operator Lime
Czech agencies smash spy ring operated by “very aggressive” Russians
More than a third of over 40s believes their lives were better under communism, study shows
Rare Terezín concentration camp artefacts found in attic of private home