Survey: Half of Czech households set no family budget

Almost half of Czech households do not set a family budget, and one-third set no money aside at the end of the month, according to a STEM / MARK survey by for the consumer lender group Home Credit.

Six out of ten households have a loan of some kind. One-third have a mortgage, one-fifth regularly carry over credit card debt, according to the survey.

Recent studies have shown that Czechs are borrowing more but missing payments or defaulting less, due to the low unemployment rate and steady economic growth.