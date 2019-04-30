Survey: growth in apartment prices to come to a halt this year

The growth in apartment prices in the Czech Republic is expected to come to a halt this year, according to a survey carried out by the Association of Real Estate Market Development, released on Tuesday.

Last year, prices of apartments across the country increased on average from six to ten percent. The highest growth rate was recorded in Prague. In the first quarter of 2019, the price of new flats increased by nearly a fifth year-on-year to 104,666 crowns per square metre. Since the mid-2015, prices of Prague apartments grew by nearly 90 percent.