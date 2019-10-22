Broadcast Archive

Survey finds that nearly a quarter of Czechs do not know when Velvet Revolution began

Tom McEnchroe
22-10-2019
Some 24 percent of Czechs over the age of 40 do not know when the Velvet Revolution began and more than a half of those with basic or aprentice level education say they were better off under communism. This according to a survey conducted by the history focused non-profit Post Bellum and market researcher NMS, released on Tuesday. According to the survey results, the higher the education level among respondents the more likely i tis they see the Communist era in a more positive light. Meanwhile, those under the age of 40 are slightly more likely to celebrate this year’s anniversary.

 
