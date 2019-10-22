Survey finds that nearly a quarter of Czechs do not know when Velvet Revolution began

Some 24 percent of Czechs over the age of 40 do not know when the Velvet Revolution began and more than a half of those with basic or aprentice level education say they were better off under communism. This according to a survey conducted by the history focused non-profit Post Bellum and market researcher NMS, released on Tuesday. According to the survey results, the higher the education level among respondents the more likely i tis they see the Communist era in a more positive light. Meanwhile, those under the age of 40 are slightly more likely to celebrate this year’s anniversary.