Survey: Every third Czech complains about under-heated workplaces

Every third Czech finds their workplace uncomfortably cold in the winter and has no access to regulate the temperature themselves.
This according to a survey of ergonomics and health protection at work by the agency Preventado.
Government regulations require the temperature at indoor workplaces to be above 21 degrees Celsius during the winter.
