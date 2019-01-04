Survey: Every third Czech complains about under-heated workplaces

04-01-2019
Every third Czech finds their workplace uncomfortably cold in the winter and has no access to regulate the temperature themselves.

This according to a survey of ergonomics and health protection at work by the agency Preventado.

Government regulations require the temperature at indoor workplaces to be above 21 degrees Celsius during the winter.

 
