Survey: Czechs have problem assessing information from media

Czechs often have trouble assessing information from the media, suggests a survey carried out by STEM/MARK agency for Czech Television. The results of the survey were presented on Thursday at a conference on media literacy organised by the Ministry of Education.

Women over sixty, people with lower education and the unemployed showed lower media literacy than other groups. The survey also suggests that most Czechs don’t have problems with using modern technologies and the internet, but many of them are not aware of who owns or controls the country’s media.