Survey: Czechs’ financial literacy slightly better than last year

Czechs’ financial literacy has slightly improved on the previous year, according to an annual survey commissioned by the Czech Banking Association. According to the index, Czechs picked up 57 points out of a possible 100.

The survey also suggests that the number of Czechs who are saving for rainy days has increased. However, one third of respondents couldn’t survive on their savings for more than three months and one in five would run out of funds in a month.