Survey: Czechs borrow beyond means at Christmas

Czechs borrow most in the weeks leading up to Christmas, including by taking advantage of credit offered by retailers, according to a new survey commissioned by the Czech Consumers’ Association.
During the course of the year, on average about 27 percent have borrowed beyond their means. Twice as many do so between mid-November and early December, the survey found.
