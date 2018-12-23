Survey: Christmas tree most important symbol of holiday for Czechs

Ninety percent of Czechs regard the Christmas tree as the most important symbol of the festive season, suggests a survey conducted for Czech Radio by the Median agency. Other symbols of Christmas for Czechs – named by 70 percent or more of respondents – are Ježíšek (Baby Jesus, the traditional bearer of gifts), carols, gifts and fried carp (the main element is the traditional Christmas dinner), the poll indicates.

Some 60 percent of Czechs perceive a link between Christmas and the birth of Jesus Christ, the survey suggests, while 40 percent connect it with church services.

Analyst Martin Kratochvíl said male respondents were more likely to refer to negative aspects of Christmas, such as stress and overcrowded shops.