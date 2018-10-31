Survey: Charles University ranked third-best in CEE and Central Asia

Charles University is the third-best institution of higher education in Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia, according to a ranking published by the British educational society Quacquarelli Symonds.
The Prague-based university, founded in 1348, is on par with the State University of St. Petersburg and ranked below two other Russian universities: Lomonosov Moscow State University and Novosibirsk State University.
Ranked ninth and eleventh, respectively, are the Technical University of Prague (ČVUT) and Masaryk University of Brno. In total, eight Czech universities or colleges are in the Top 100.
