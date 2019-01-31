Survey: 90 percent of people in Prague feel safe

Nine out of 10 people in Prague say that they feel safe, suggests a survey carried out by the agency Ipsos Public Affairs. In some parts of the city, as many as 98 percent of respondents said they had a feeling of safety.

Under 30s were the population group who considered themselves most in danger, according to the results of the study, in which over 1,100 Prague residents and 100 tourists were interviewed.

Respondents identified drug-related issues, vandalism and street crime as the city’s biggest problems.