Survey: 37 percent of Prague car drivers prefer to use public transport

More than a third of Prague car owners prefer to use public transport in the city and only use their car for travelling outside the capital, according to a survey carried out by the STEM / MARK agency for the car-sharing company Anytime. They are mostly put off by parking problems and the high costs of owning a car.

Around six percent of Prague drivers have already tried a car-sharing service, the survey suggests, and another 24 percent are considering it. There are currently several car-sharing companies operating in Prague, including Car4Way, Autonapůl and Anytime, which is one of the world’s largest providers of car-sharing.