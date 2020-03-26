Broadcast Archive

Survey: 1 in 3 Czechs can work from home, 1 in 4 more productively

Brian Kenety
26-03-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

One-third of Czechs can work from home and about 28 percent currently do so, according to a new Solitea survey.

Half the respondents said they are “equally productive” at home as at work. A quarter said they are “more productive” at home.

The Solitea survey, conducted last week on a sample of 2,000 respondents, found nearly 10 percent believed they could be “equally productive” working at home if allowed by their employers to do so.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 