Surge in working from home brought down productivity by 30 percent, analysis claims

During the first month of coronavirus lockdown in the Czech Republic, when many Czechs were forced to work from home, productivity decreased by 10 percent and, after two months, fell further down by 30 percent. This according to an analysis conducted by consulting firm Moore Czech Republic among its clients.

Moore Czech Republic says this is mainly due to the transfer of whole teams into home office conditions, without the ability to analyse which sorts of work would be disadvantaged by the move.

The analysis also highlights that home office lowers a company’s cybersecurity capabilities and hinders the carrying out of tasks that require working with sensitive data. For example, workers in the public sector are often unable to take home their office laptop or computer due to security reasons, which affects their productivity.