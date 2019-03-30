Supreme state attorney defends work of public prosecutors

Supreme State Attorney Pavel Zeman has criticized attempts to undermine public trust in Czech prosecutors on the part of some politicians.

In a statement sent to the ctk news agency the country’s chief public prosecutor said ungrounded attacks on public prosecutors were an attack on the legal order.

The statement comes in response to an attack by President Zeman on Olomouc chief attorney Ivo Ištvan who is in charge of a case of suspected corruption at the Czech anti-trust office and the firm Kapsch.

In an interview for commercial TV Barrandov President Zeman suggested Ivo Ištvan was overly active in an effort to redeem his reputation after supervising a case involving former government chief-of-of staff Jana Nagyová which led to the fall of the Nečas government and which, according to the president, had come to nothing.