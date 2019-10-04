Supreme Court rejects Grandi Stazioni appeal over loss of Prague rail station lease

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the Italian developer Grandi Stazioni over the transfer of the iconic Fanta building at Prague's main railway station to the state Railway Infrastructure Administration (SŽDC).

In October 2016, Grandi Stazioni lost its 30-year lease of the station after repeatedly failing to meet reconstruction deadlines. The SŽDC rejected the developer’s request for another two-year extension and asked Grandi Stazioni to vacate the premises.

The Prague station underwent insensitive reconstruction in the 1970s and 1990s that left a lot of work for modern conservationists. The original neo-renaissance building opened in December 1871 and was reconstructed in the Art Nouveau style in the early 1900s.