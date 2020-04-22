Supreme Audit Office to inspect government purchases

The Supreme Audit Office (NKU) will inspect state purchases of protective gear during the coronavirus crisis, its president Miloslav Kala told the news site HlídacíPes.org on Wednesday.
Kala said the office was planning to focus on a number of areas linked to the coronavirus crisis and the state of emergency which allowed the public sector to operate under different legal conditions, such as buying and commissioning materials and services without an open competition.
In recent days, the media reported that the Ministry of Health had purchased protective gear at a much higher cost than the Ministry of the Interior.
Food tour operator: Post-virus Prague will have less fine dining, more casual restaurants and delivery
US-based screenwriter and teacher Milena Jelinek dies at 84
Coronavirus: Czech business group slams opaque, ‘discriminatory’ timetable for reopening shops, services
“Operation K” - How the Communists wiped out Czechoslovakia’s monasteries in one brutal stroke
Government unveils five-stage plan to reopen businesses