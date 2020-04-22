Supreme Audit Office to inspect government purchases

The Supreme Audit Office (NKU) will inspect state purchases of protective gear during the coronavirus crisis, its president Miloslav Kala told the news site HlídacíPes.org on Wednesday.

Kala said the office was planning to focus on a number of areas linked to the coronavirus crisis and the state of emergency which allowed the public sector to operate under different legal conditions, such as buying and commissioning materials and services without an open competition.

In recent days, the media reported that the Ministry of Health had purchased protective gear at a much higher cost than the Ministry of the Interior.