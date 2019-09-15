Supreme Audit Office: State budget unprepared to deal with recession

The state budget is even less prepared to deal with a period of recession than it was ten years ago, according to a report by the Supreme Audit Office.

The report is critical of growing mandatory expenditures and a strong dependence on tax revenues, noting that even a slight recession would bring an increase in the state deficit.

The office says that last year mandatory expenditures rose to 1069 billion crowns, amounting to 75 percent of the state budget. The budget proposal for 2020 counts on a 40 billion crown deficit.