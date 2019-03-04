Supreme Audit Office says Industry Ministry to blame for poor drafting of EU funds

The Supreme Audit Office says procrastination at the Trade and Industry Ministry was partly to blame for problems with drafting EU funds for research and innovation in the past few years.

An in-depth audit revealed that individuals and institutions who filed for an EU grant in 2016 had to wait a year for the ministry’s decision. This significantly reduced interest in grants over the next two years.

Consequently,the Czech Republic has only managed to draft ten percent of the 34.8 billion crowns that the EU placed at its disposal between 2014 and 2020.