Supreme Audit Office report: Czechs fails to improve air quality

The Czech Republic is failing to meet the targets for improving the quality of air, suggests a report released by the Supreme Audit Office on Monday. It warns that the Czech Republic may not be able to fulfil the goal of reducing greenhouse emission by 20 percent by the year 2020.

According to the auditors, one of the problems is that the state doesn’t ensure that the state-subsidised projects to reduce air pollution are effective. Out of the 23 measures designed to improve air quality, seven had not been met by the end of the September 2018, the report says.

These include for instance support for the use of alternative fuels in truck transport or reducing the share of fossil fuels in local heating.