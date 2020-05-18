Supreme Audit Office criticizes administration of museum artefacts

According to the Supreme Audit Office the Czech state does not have a good overview of its museum collections.

Their administration and registration is fragmented, data on artefacts differ and the rules in place are only general. The office voiced the criticism on the basis of inspections focussing on the administration of museum collections owned by the state undertaken between 2016 and 2018.

According to auditors, the records of collection items in museums and galleries were often incomplete and the employees in charge of a collection were unable to explain missing objects, which had most likely been lost or stolen.

In the course of the two-year audit in ten museums and galleries some 3,000 registered artefacts were never found.

The Supreme Audit Office has laid the blame on the Ministry of Culture saying it did little to control administrators.