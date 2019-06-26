Supreme Administrative Court confirms validity of EU vote

The Czech Supreme Administrative Court has dismissed or settled all 19 complaints it received regarding the elections to the European Parliament held in late May.

Among the complaints was one filed by Senator Lukáš Wagenknecht (an independent, who ran on the Pirate Party ticket), who challenged the election of MEPs on the ANO ticket of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

He had pointed to Babiš’s alleged conflicts of interest, saying he continued to control media through the Agrofert holding, and thereby improperly funded and influenced their campaigns.

The Court said it is not empowered to assess the allegations and Wagenknecht should address his complaints to the body charged with oversight of political parties’ finances.