Supporters of same-sex marriage demonstrate in Prague

Several hundred people gathered in the centre of Prague on Monday to demonstrate support for a bill that would permit same-sex marriage in the Czech Republic.

The event in the Lesser Town was organized by the NGO We Are Fair! which has criticized the fact that, although the bill was submitted more that a year ago, the Chamber of Deputies has so far failed to debate it.

The NGO has called for the lower house to debate the bill at its session in mid-October. If approved, it would make the Czech Republic the first post-communist state to permit same-sex marriage.