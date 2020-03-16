Sunday sees 33 percent increase in confirmed COVID-19 infections

There are 293 cases of confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic as of Sunday night, Interior Minister Jan Hamáček said at a press briefing.
On Sunday morning the number lay at 214 individuals, that means the increase was 33 percent on Sunday, the minister said.
