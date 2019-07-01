Sunday hottest day recorded at Prague’s Klementinum station in 244 years

Sunday was the warmest day ever recorded at Prague's Klementinum, the oldest Czech monitoring station. The temperature reached 37.9 degrees Celsius, the highest since measurements began in 1775.

The temperature exceeded highs recorded at the monitoring station in July 1983 and July 2013 by a tenth of a degree.

The previous record for the 30th of June at Klementinum was 35.7 degrees, set in 1950. The previous record for June was 37.5 degrees, set last Wednesday.