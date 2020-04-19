Sunday 75th anniversary of Nazi massacres at Moravian settlements

Sunday is the 75th anniversary of Nazi massacres at settlements around Vizovice in the Zlín Region, Czech Television wrote. Local people had been sheltering partisans and were betrayed by Gestapo informers. The Nazis shot or burnt to death 49 people in the Ploština, Prlov and Vařákovy paseky settlements on April 19, 1945. Only one man survived.
Those responsible for the tragedy, which occurred just weeks before the end of the war, were never punished, Czech Television said.
