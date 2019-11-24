Sunday 30th anniversary of resignation of Jakeš, key moment of revolution

Sunday is the 30th anniversary of one of the most significant moments of the Velvet Revolution, when the general secretary of Czechoslovakia’s Communist Party, Miloš Jakeš, stood down, along with the rest of its central committee.

The move, on November 24, 1989, came a week after the demonstration that sparked the fall of communism in the country and ultimately paved the way for dissident writer Václav Havel to become president by the end of December 1989.