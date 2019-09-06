Summer of 2019 the hottest in Prague’s history

Ruth Fraňková
06-09-2019
Prague saw the hottest summer since records began back in 1775, the website infomet.cz reported on Friday.

The oldest Czech meteorological station at Prague’s Klementinum recorded an average temperature of 22.9 degrees Celsius, the highest in the past 245 years.

The previous record was set last year with the average temperature of 22.7 degrees.

 
 
 
 
 
 
