Summer of 2019 the hottest in Prague’s history

Prague saw the hottest summer since records began back in 1775, the website infomet.cz reported on Friday.
The oldest Czech meteorological station at Prague’s Klementinum recorded an average temperature of 22.9 degrees Celsius, the highest in the past 245 years.
The previous record was set last year with the average temperature of 22.7 degrees.
CBA analysis: Czech housing prices may have peaked, but not in central Prague
Letters bring to life prison experience of Alice Masaryk facing execution for treason during WWI
The Painted Bird: first Czech film to vie for a Golden Lion at Venice in a quarter century
Why are Czech students less happy to be back in school than their global peers?
Journalists’ premiere of The Painted Bird at Venice film festival