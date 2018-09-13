Summer of 2018 tied for hottest since regular monitoring began

The summers of 2018 and 2003 were the hottest in the Czech Republic since 1961, when meteorologists began measuring average temperatures regularly.

According to the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (ČHMÚ), the average temperature for the months of June, July and August was 19.3 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees higher than the average for the summers of 1981 through 2010.

Recently, the ČHMÚ announced that summer 2018 was the hottest ever measured at the Klementinum in Prague, which has the oldest measuring station in the Czech Republic, commissioned in 1775.