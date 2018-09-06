Summer of 2018 the warmest ever in Prague’s history

06-09-2018
Prague saw the hottest summer since records began back in 1775, the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute reported on its website on Thursday.

The oldest Czech meteorological station at Prague’s Klementinum recorded an average temperature of 22.7 degrees Celsisu, the highest in the past 244 years.

Until this year, the summer of 2003 was the hottest in history, with an average temperature of 22.4 degrees Celsius.

