One of the Czech Republic’s most-highly respected film festivals – the Summer Film School in Uherské Hradiště – wraps up on Saturday with the screening of a documentary film by Olga Sommerová about the Czech singer songwriter Jiří Suchý, founder of the legendary Semafor theatre.

The 45th edition of the festival featured over 200 films, as well as concerts, debates, shows and debates. Among the notable guests this year were Czech director Hynek Bočan, Polish filmmakers Lech Majewski and Wojciech Smarzowski, and the Slovak actor Milan Lasica.