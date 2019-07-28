Summer Film School in Uherské Hradiště kicks-off by honouring director Hynek Bočan

The 45th annual Summer Film School in Uherské Hradiště saw its opening ceremony on Saturday evening. At the launch, film and television screenwriter Hynek Bočan received the annual Association of Czech Film Clubs Award. The association said the playful and intelligent nature of Mr. Bočan's films were among the reasons behind the award. The 81-year-old's new film Bumerang was then screened at the festival.
Polish director Lech Majewski and Slovak actor Milan Lasica are also expected to receive awards this year.
The ten day long Summer Film School features 200 films and will run until August 4th. This year organisers have divided the programme into three sections: History, Present and Czechia/Slovakia.
