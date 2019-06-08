Šumava National Park approves new conservation zones

The management of the Czech Republic’s oldest and biggest national park Šumava has approved a new division of the park into four conservation zones, an arrangement which will remain valid for the next 15 years.
The new division sets down strict rules governing logging and human activities depending on the degree of protection afforded.
The four proposed zones are no-go zones which would be left to develop as primeval forests, a zone where human intervention would be limited to emergency access, a zone with special protection where farming and commercial forestry activities would be allowed and a zone enabling the development of local communities.
Twenty-seven percent of the nature reserve will now fall under the no-go zone which will be left to develop as a primeval forest.
