Suicide second-leading cause of death among Czechs aged 15-24

On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, the Ministry of Health noted that on average more than 1,300 Czechs take their own lives each year. Suicide is the second most common cause of death among Czechs aged 15 to 24, officials said.

The Czech Republic has put in place a National Suicide Prevention Action Plan for 2020-2030 that focuses on identifying early warning signs. Member of professional psychiatric groups told reporters on Tuesday that an estimated 90 percent of victims suffered from mental illness.

Men are four times more likely to commit suicide than women, with men over 75 particularly vulnerable. Often they visit a GP with a problem a few weeks or months beforehand.

The suicide rate was lowest in the Czech Republic in 1995 and 1996, according to the national statistical office. In the former Czechoslovakia, it was highest in the first few years after the crushing of the Prague Spring by Warsaw Pact troops in August 1968.