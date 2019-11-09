Subcarpathian Ruthenians apologise to Zeman over Crimea statement claim

The World Council of Subcarpathian Ruthenians have apologised to President Miloš Zeman and the Czech public over a false claim that the head of state had said that the Ukrainian territory of Crimea was part of Russia. The comment was meant to have been made to the group’s delegation at an event at Prague Castle on October 28 marking the anniversary of the independence of Czechoslovakia.

However, the group’s deputy leader said that “an unfortunate statement causing speculation about such a comment” had been made by a person whose membership of other associations had nothing to do with the World Council of Subcarpathian Ruthenians.

The president’s spokesman said recently that Mr. Zeman continued to regard the annexation of Crimea as unlawful.