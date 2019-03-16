Study warns of long-term Prague housing shortage

A new study by the Prague Institute of Planning and Development suggests the Czech capital could face a sizable housing crisis in the future. According to the report, which was quoted by news site iDnes.cz, the city’s population will grow by 160,000 by 2030. To satisfy projected housing demand, 8,000 new apartments would need to be built annually, a representative of the institute said.

However, last year fewer than 5,300 flats were completed and developers say a log-jam relating to zoning and planning permits means the number will only decline further in the next few years.