Study: Teachers’ pay still relatively low in Czech Republic

Despite increases in recent years, teachers’ pay in the Czech Republic remains low in comparison to that in other professions, according to a new study produced by the Prague-based Institute for the Democracy and Economic Analysis. The report found that educators’ salaries in this country are among the lowest in all developed countries.

The authors said this due to the fact the Czech Republic spends around a third less of its GDP on education than is common in developed states.

Following a rise in January, Czech teachers received an average of around CZK 36,200 a month in the first quarter of this year.