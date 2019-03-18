Study: Staff steal more from Czech retailers than shoplifters

Ian Willoughby
18-03-2019
A new study suggests that goods valued at up to CZK 10 billion are stolen from Czech retailers annually. The report by security agency SSI Group, which was cited in Monday’s edition of Právo, found that staff were responsible for a higher portion of damage than shoplifters. In fact, staff were to blame for almost 80 percent of the damage caused, SSI Group said.

 
 
 
 
