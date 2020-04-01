Study: Over 10,000 tradesmen in Czechia suspended their business since March

Over 10,000 tradesmen in the Czech Republic have suspended their business since the beginning of March, which is a 46 percent increase on the previous year, according to a study by the analytical firm Bisnode. The highest number of suspended business was recorded in the food sector and hairdressing.

The rapid increase is attributed to the government preventive measures against Covid-19, which have closed many businesses or cut down the demand for their services. According to Bisnode analyst Petra Štěpánová, people are suspending their businesses in order to be eligible for unemployment benefit or other social support.