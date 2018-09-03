Study: Differences in young teachers' literacy, maths skills widening

Among the new generation of teachers, there is a significant range in their own literacy, mathematical and other skills, pointing to regional and institutional inequalities in pedagogical education, a new study by the IDEA Institute says.
According to the study, differences in the quality of education provided by various teaching faculties are widening. The respective competency of older generations of teachers does not vary to such an extent, regardless of where they earned their degrees, it says.
