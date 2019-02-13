Study: Czechs perception of cyber threat below EU average

Only around 20 percent of Czechs are seriously worried about becoming victims of identity theft, and just over a tenth of Czechs regularly change their online passwords, a study by the company Europ Assistance shows. The numbers are low in comparison to the average European cyber threat perception level, which Europ Assistance says currently lies at 30 percent.

The study also reveals that Czechs are paradoxically more afraid than their neighbours of less likely scenarios, such as hackers accessing their emails and social media searches. Furthermore, only 14 percent said they know a victim of cybercrime, a statistic that Europ Assistance says could be linked to the fact that Czechs often fail to notice they have been hacked.