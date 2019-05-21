Study: Czech schools lacking at least 6,000 teachers

Czech schools are lacking at least 6,000 teachers, according to research carried out by the Ministry of Education released on Tuesday. Around 9 percent of those currently employed as teachers are not qualified, while many qualified educators are forced to work overtime, the report found after collating data from 99 percent of the country’s schools.

Women continue to strongly dominate in the profession in the Czech Republic, with only around one-fifth of teachers being men. The average age of a teacher in this country is 47.2.